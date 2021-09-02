Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,194 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,964,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $275.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $100,260,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter worth $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

