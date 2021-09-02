JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to “Buy”

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF remained flat at $$114.73 on Thursday. UCB has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

