JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JETG opened at GBX 371.21 ($4.85) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 362.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 345.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 72.39 and a current ratio of 72.47. The company has a market capitalization of £586.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375 ($4.90).

About JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

