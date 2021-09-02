JulSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $18.38 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00133598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00156980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.41 or 0.07544649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,959.38 or 0.99705062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808059 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,166,840 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

