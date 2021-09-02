Kalata (KALA) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Kalata has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $341,218.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

