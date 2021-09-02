Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,921,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $291.44 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 220.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.47.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

