KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Down 12.6% in August

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 629,600 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 720,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
NYSE:KB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,098. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
