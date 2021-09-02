KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Down 12.6% in August

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 629,600 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 720,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE:KB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,098. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 344,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 153,804 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,810,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

