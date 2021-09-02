Keel Point LLC Acquires New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,640,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

