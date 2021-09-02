Keel Point LLC Sells 422 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $493.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.78 and a 200-day moving average of $469.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

