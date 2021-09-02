Keel Point LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Shake Shack comprises approximately 0.6% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack stock opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.83 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

