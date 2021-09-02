Keel Point LLC Takes Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 141,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,000. Acacia Research comprises approximately 1.5% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Acacia Research by 126.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%.

In other news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $52,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

