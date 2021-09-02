Keel Point LLC Takes Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Shake Shack makes up about 0.6% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -148.83 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.