Keel Point LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 86.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

GDX stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

