Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kelso Technologies by 769.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Kelso Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31,868 shares in the last quarter.

KIQ stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Kelso Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

