Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 15,000 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $1,605,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,422,437.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kenneth D. Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of TTEC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $4,591,700.00.
NASDAQ TTEC opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in TTEC by 14.5% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TTEC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
