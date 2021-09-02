Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 15,000 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $1,605,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,422,437.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth D. Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of TTEC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $4,591,700.00.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in TTEC by 14.5% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TTEC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

