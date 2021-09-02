Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €775.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €775.00 ($911.76) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €813.55 ($957.11).

Kering stock opened at €688.20 ($809.65) on Tuesday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €735.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €676.24.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

