Kevin Cameron Drover Purchases 25,000 Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Stock

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$868,214.74.

On Friday, July 23rd, Kevin Cameron Drover purchased 25,000 shares of Aurcana Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

Shares of CVE:AUN opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. Aurcana Silver Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price target on Aurcana Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

