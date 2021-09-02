KeyCorp Comments on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMUS. Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

