Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 554,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,711. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average is $149.61. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $180.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.60.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

