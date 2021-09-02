Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Khiron Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 120,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Khiron Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.62.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
