Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Khiron Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 120,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Khiron Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.62.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

