KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $21.91 million and $1.74 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00137405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00817872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047949 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,493,511,982 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

