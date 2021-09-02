Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.73

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.73 and last traded at C$21.60, with a volume of 22079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMP.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

