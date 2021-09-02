Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) EVP Kourtney L. Smith Sells 2,200 Shares

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KBAL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,400. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.72 million, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kimball International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kimball International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

