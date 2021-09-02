Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 129.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,442,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 349,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

