Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00003271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.10 billion and approximately $124.59 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00133598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00156980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.41 or 0.07544649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,959.38 or 0.99705062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808059 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.96 or 0.00981825 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,661,073,923 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,784,319 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars.

