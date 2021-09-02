Klimatas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $7,594.81 and approximately $180.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.