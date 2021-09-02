KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $23.88. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 2,447 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $5,995,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,919,970 shares of company stock valued at $138,382,090.

KNBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. Equities analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $1,824,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $192,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $6,254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $50,137,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

