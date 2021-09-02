Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.07 ($60.08).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

