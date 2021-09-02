Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.90

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.90 and last traded at $134.74, with a volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.01 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 26.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 61.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 91,107 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.