Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Sells $183,800.00 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a P/E ratio of 311.89 and a beta of -2.67. Koss Co. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $127.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

