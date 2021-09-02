Krios Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Krios has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00047903 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.43 or 0.01228312 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

