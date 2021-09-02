Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $606.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.11. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

