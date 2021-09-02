Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LAMR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,872. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $115.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

