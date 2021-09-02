Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

NASDAQ LE traded down $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

