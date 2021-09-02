Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

LSTR stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $120.92 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

