LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €61.92 ($72.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €59.59 and a 200-day moving average of €61.46. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

