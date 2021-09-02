Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post sales of $128.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $129.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $103.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $498.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.54. 6,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,852. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $878,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,885 shares in the company, valued at $24,868,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,256 shares of company stock worth $13,683,066. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,349,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

