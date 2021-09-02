Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.