Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.60.

LB stock traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,732. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

