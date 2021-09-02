Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Down 16.4% in August

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 532,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at about $39,634,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lazard by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after buying an additional 432,736 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lazard by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 225,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

