Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

LGRDY stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

