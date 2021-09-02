Leisure Capital Management Acquires 82 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $102,261,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $358.05. 2,071,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

