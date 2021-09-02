Leisure Capital Management Cuts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.48. The stock had a trading volume of 700,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $1,942,872.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,164,349.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

