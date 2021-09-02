Leisure Capital Management Invests $254,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,560,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,080. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

