Leisure Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $414.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.64. The company has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

