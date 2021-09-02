Leisure Capital Management Sells 107 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $17,287,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

