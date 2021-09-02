Leon Hoare Buys 7,000 Shares of Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) Stock

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) insider Leon Hoare purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,440.00 ($19,600.00).

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and veterinary products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management for use in home or in hospitals; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for pain relief; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

