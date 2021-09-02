LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading 7.7% Higher

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 7,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,231,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

