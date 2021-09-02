LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.44.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LifeVantage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

