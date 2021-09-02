LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LiveRamp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

RAMP stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,580. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

